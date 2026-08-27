Zee's Subhash Chandra gets NCLT nod for Rs 6.5 crore repayment against Rs 22,006 crore claims

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal’s Delhi Bench has approved a repayment plan submitted by Zee group founder Subhash Chandra in his personal insolvency proceedings despite strong objections from financial creditors over the size of the proposed recovery.

The plan provides for payment of Rs 6.25 crore to creditors and Rs 25 lakh towards process costs, against admitted claims of about Rs 22,006 crore. Creditors opposing the plan argued that the Rs 6.5-crore amount was only indicative and depended on the future sale value of shares.

The order followed a difference of opinion between the original judicial and technical members of the Delhi Bench. NCLT President referred the matter to judicial member Nilesh Sharma in February 2026.

Recovery too little and process was flawed

Creditors opposing the plan argued that the proposed recovery amounted to an almost complete haircut. They questioned whether a plan that offered such a small amount and in which the proposed payment itself was described as indicative could qualify for approval.

LIC Housing Finance, whose admitted claim was Rs 1,322 crore, said the proposed repayment to it was only Rs 38 lakh of its admitted dues. It also argued that Chandra had sought to count payments proposed to be made by principal borrowers as part of the overall repayment plan even though the plan did not bind those borrowers.

The creditors also alleged that the process had been conducted in undue haste. Chandra submitted the repayment plan on October 16, 2024, while the resolution professional (RP) filed his report the next day. The creditors' meeting was then held on October 24, leaving only about six days to examine claims aggregating roughly Rs 21,697 crore, they contended.