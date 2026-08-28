Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla's Pune unit's drug sale licence

Cipla has challenged the FDA’s order and stated that the matter is currently sub judice. The company said the proceedings are under judicial consideration and, therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.

Cipla also clarified that the FDA’s order does not raise concerns regarding the safety, quality or efficacy of its products. The company further stated that the action does not involve or indicate any issue concerning patient safety.

The matter is now subject to judicial consideration, while the FDA’s licence cancellation remains in effect from August 27.