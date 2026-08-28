Peyman Kargar named next Chief Executive Officer of TVS Motor Company

Leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has appointed Peyman Kargar as Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 27, 2027. Peyman will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan, who will continue in his role until then to ensure a seamless transition.

Following the transition, Radhakrishnan will serve as Non-Executive Director up to the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled in July 2027.

The leadership transition comes as TVS Motor builds on strong business performance and continues to consolidate its position in India and expand its global presence. In FY2025-26, the company achieved a record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and delivering 30% revenue growth.

Peyman currently serves as President, International Business. He brings more than three decades of global automotive leadership experience across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, having held senior leadership positions with some of the automotive industry's most recognised global brands.

Under his leadership, International Business has become an important contributor to TVS Motor Company's global expansion. Today, the business contributes 29% of the company's sales volume and is growing at 33%.

In his new role, he will lead the company as it focuses on further growing its business in India and globally through product innovation, premiumisation and expansion into developed markets.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said that this appointment marks an important step for TVS Motor Company as we prepare for the future.

“As President, International Business, he has already made a meaningful contribution to our business, and I am confident he is the right person to lead TVS Motor Company and further strengthen our position among the world's leading mobility companies,” added Venu.