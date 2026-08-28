Tata Motors gives PV business a new identity with TATA.CARS

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has unveiled its new consumer-facing global brand identity TATA.CARS as it looks to attract the next generation of buyers. Spanning hatchbacks, sedans, premium SUVs, electric vehicles and future mobility solutions, TATA.CARS aims to create a single, future-ready master brand designed to evolve alongside changing customer expectations and emerging mobility technologies.

However, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. remains the legal entity and will continue to be used in statutory, regulatory and investor communications. The ellipse on the vehicle remains unchanged, as do the Company's product brands.

"More than a new brand identity, it is a declaration of intent for the future we envision. Anchored in the promise, ‘Nothing’s Too Far’, it conveys our belief that mobility should open doors, embrace possibilities and empower people to get closer to what matters most to them,” Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said while unveiling the new identity.

He added, “As the world moves towards a more connected, intelligent and sustainable future, TATA.CARS will continue creating breakthrough products, experiences and ecosystems that help customers unlock new possibilities and pursue their ambitions without limits.”

The new brand identity also comes as the homegrown automajor clocked seven million PV sales. It recently years TMPV sales have seen remarkable growth with the carmaker now regularly ranked among the top 3 players. In the electric vehicle space, TMPV is the dominant player with 43% market share.

“The launch of TATA.CARS represents an evolution in how Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. expresses its legacy for the next generation of customers, while remaining firmly anchored in the trust that millions have placed in the Tata name,” said TMPV in a statement.