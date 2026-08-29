Hero increases stake in Ather by buying 1.32 crore shares worth Rs  1,758 crore

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has increased its stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy to around 32.8% by acquiring shares from GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore. Hero has acquired 1.19 crore shares of Ather from the Government of Singapore (GIC) at Rs 1,480 apiece on Friday, valuing the transaction at around Rs 1,758.24 crore, as per NSE bulk data.

The acquisition increased Hero MotoCorp’s stake in Ather from 29.88% to 32.8% on a fully diluted basis. The auto giant has been steadily increasing its investment in Ather, with the latest transaction marking another such investment.

Hero said the acquisition does not require any governmental or regulatory approvals. Ather is already an associate company of Hero MotoCorp and operates in the electric two-wheeler and charging infrastructure space.

Ather Energy, India’s third largest e2W player, recently raised Rs 1,200 crore through a preferential issue, with Hero MotoCorp investing nearly Rs 960 crore and the India-Japan Fund (IJF) investing Rs 200 crore. Co-founders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain also invested Rs 20 crore each.