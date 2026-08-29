India’s food packaging industry shifts towards sustainability, eyes $100 billion valuation

NEW DELHI: India's food manufacturing and packaging sectors are experiencing a significant transformation, shifting from traditional containment methods to a high-tech, sustainability-focused powerhouse. With new government regulations emphasizing sustainability and consumer trust, India’s food processing industry is projected to reach a staggering $600 billion by 2030.

The packaging industry is increasingly being called to account for what happens to packaging after the product is consumed.

Experts at Fi India and ProPak India 2026 noted that the capacity for recycled PET (polyethene terephthalate) in direct food contact currently stands at 750,000 tons per annum and is expected to rise to 1.1 million tons within two years.

This growth aligns with the mandated recycled content increasing from 30% in 2025 to 40%, eventually reaching 50-60%. Meanwhile, PET consumption has been growing at an annual rate of 10-12% and is projected to accelerate to 14-16%.