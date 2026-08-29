India’s food packaging industry shifts towards sustainability, eyes $100 billion valuation

NEW DELHI: India's food manufacturing and packaging sectors are experiencing a significant transformation, shifting from traditional containment methods to a high-tech, sustainability-focused powerhouse. With new government regulations emphasizing sustainability and consumer trust, India’s food processing industry is projected to reach a staggering $600 billion by 2030.
The packaging industry is increasingly being called to account for what happens to packaging after the product is consumed.
Experts at Fi India and ProPak India 2026 noted that the capacity for recycled PET (polyethene terephthalate) in direct food contact currently stands at 750,000 tons per annum and is expected to rise to 1.1 million tons within two years.
This growth aligns with the mandated recycled content increasing from 30% in 2025 to 40%, eventually reaching 50-60%. Meanwhile, PET consumption has been growing at an annual rate of 10-12% and is projected to accelerate to 14-16%.
Notably, automatic sorting machinery is being developed in India at a cost significantly lower than that of imported alternatives.
“A recycled content mandate is not a burden to be endured; it is a design brief to be answered. Industries that integrate sustainability into their cost structure will thrive,” emphasized Rajesh Kumar Gehra, Advisor and Chief Strategist at SIES School of Packaging.
With tighter recycled-content mandates, circular design frameworks, and indigenous AI-driven automation, India’s packaging industry is strategically positioned to surpass the $100 billion valuation mark. Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador of the World Packaging Organisation, added, “The global packaging industry has already exceeded $1.2 trillion, with India rapidly approaching $100 billion. Packaging is now at the forefront of innovation, shaping shelf life, safety, and consumer trust.”
Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, reflected on the evolution of the food manufacturing ecosystem: “India's food manufacturing landscape is entering an advanced growth phase, where opportunity arises not just from rising consumption but also from innovation, value addition, and scalable manufacturing.”
This year, Fi India and ProPak India brought together the entire food manufacturing value chain, showcasing over 500 exhibitors and 1,500 brands to more than 15,000 industry professionals from over 50 countries.