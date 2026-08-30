How Sebi is making MF redemption after investor’s death easier

Mismatches in your kin’s name, address or signature could not be corrected before their untimely death? There may now be some relief. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), through a recent direction to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), has simplified the process for claiming or redeeming mutual fund units by nominees and legal heirs, particularly in cases involving such discrepancies, says Benn Kochuveedan.

Redeeming mutual fund units after the death of an investor has become easier, particularly for families, nominees and legal heirs who face delays because of mismatches in the investor’s name, signature or address.

Sebi had asked Amfi to simplify and harmonise the standards governing claims and transmission of mutual fund units after the death of a unitholder. The objective is to reduce operational difficulties and make the process faster for nominees and legal heirs.

What has changed?

As part of the investor-friendly initiative, Sebi asked Amfi to further simplify the norms for claiming mutual fund units or proceeds after the death of a unitholder, including operational issues involving mismatches in name, signature and address during the transmission process.

Accordingly, Amfi amended the relevant standards. Sebi outlined the changes in its July 17 press release titled ‘Procedure to claim mutual fund units/proceeds upon death of a unitholder’.

Relief in case of address mismatch

One of the key changes relates to cases where the address recorded in the mutual fund folio differs from the investor’s latest address.

Such discrepancies could earlier result in delays and requests for additional documentation. Under the revised approach, asset management companies (AMCs) have to rely on the latest available address supported by documentary evidence.

Name and signature variations

Sebi has also introduced a harmonised approach to handling variations in an investor’s name or signature.

For name mismatches, the claimant can submit self-certified documents such as Aadhaar or a passport, subject to the applicable requirements. For signature mismatches, registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) can follow appropriate procedures depending on the nature of the mismatch.

The changes are aimed at ensuring that minor inconsistencies in records do not unnecessarily hold up transmission of mutual fund units or proceeds to legitimate claimants.