Tata EV gained market share, bookings tripled in six months: CCO Vivek Srivatsa

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is gaining market share in the electric vehicle segment and has seen a three-fold increase in EV bookings over the last six months, even as production capacity is restricting its ability to fully capitalise on the strong demand, according to a senior company official.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa said, "If you see the last two three months, we are actually gaining market share every month. So it is the other way round, and in fact, in the last six months, the gap between us and the number two player has increased."

"I would also publicly state that we had three 3x growth in bookings for EVs, and we are only restricted by our production capability".

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd is a part of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Group.

"I think consumers are increasingly confident of our products, and we have the widest product range, providing EVs to all kinds of different use cases," Srivatsa said.

The company is also expecting a strong festive season. Srivatsa said the current momentum could make September-December the industry's largest-ever quarter.

"I think the trends are very positive. You know, if you look at quarter one, I think the industry had never before seen growth close to 46 per cent year-on-year," the CCO said.

"EVs have grown even faster, 77 per cent year-on-year growth, and if I look at the months of July and August, the momentum seems to continue, and that means the festive season, indications are that it's going to be extremely positive, quite likely to be the largest quarter for the industry," he said.