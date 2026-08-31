Asian shares, US futures retreat and oil prices surge after US strike on Iranian rocket launchers

BANGKOK: Shares were mostly lower in Asia and U.S. futures also declined Monday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates soon.

Oil prices surged about 3% after U.S. forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz, marking their first military action in a month. The Trump administration just days earlier had shifted its focus to economic pressure, and a return to open conflict would be dangerous for the region.

Brent crude, the international standard, was up 2.9% at $90.61 per barrel early Monday. U.S. benchmark crude oil jumped 2.7% to $85.66 per barrel.

"The Middle East had finally gone quiet enough for oil traders to start sanding some of the war premium out of crude. Then Sunday arrived, with a reminder that quiet in the Strait of Hormuz is not the same as peace," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Markets in Asia fell following a speech Friday by Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh that reinforced expectations the U.S. central bank will do what is needed, such as raising rates, to bring inflation down despite possible short-term pain for the economy.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 66,164.66, while the Kospi in South Korea declined 0.5% to 6,757.67.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 25,479.52 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4% to 3,967.94.