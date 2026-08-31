'Conflict has shown India’s resilience amid global disruptions'

While India has managed to absorb the economic fallout from the West Asia conflict better than initially feared, the conflict has highlighted the need to strengthen strategic reserves and diversify critical supply chains beyond traditional sources, said Prof. S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). In an interaction with TNIE's Pushpita Dey, he shares the experience also reinforced the case for building domestic capacity in semiconductors, critical minerals and other strategic sectors. Edited excerpts:

What specific lessons has the West Asia conflict revealed about India’s strategic petroleum reserves? Should India be more aggressive in securing long-term energy partnerships outside the Gulf?

The conflict has shown India’s resilience in the face of global disruption and uncertainty in the oil market. Strategic petroleum reserves are part of broader energy supply-chain infrastructure, which includes above-ground storage tanks, pipeline systems, terminal tankages, offshore storage, refinery tankage, etc. Collectively, all of this storage infrastructure amounts to a national capacity to store crude oil and petroleum products large enough to meet 74 days of import requirements.

In addition to the already established strategic petroleum reserves at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur, the government has also approved additional reserves in Odisha and Karnataka, and new sites for establishing SPRs are being continuously assessed.

At the same time, India has diversified its sources of crude oil to more than 40 countries, and this includes countries outside the Gulf region.

The kind of increase in prices seen at the retail level in other countries has been much higher. India has balanced consumer welfare and macro-prudence very well.

If the West Asia conflict marks the beginning of a more fragmented global order, what aspect of India’s economic model will need the most significant rethink?

Discussions around a more fragmented global order have been around for some time now. India’s emphasis on Atmanirbharta provides a sound basis for thinking about the current global situation. This does not mean a return to a protectionist economy, but an emphasis on competitiveness and more resilient supply chains.

India has concluded Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with important partners recently. The FTA with the UK has already come into force, while the FTA with the EU has also been concluded.

To increase competitiveness, ease-of-doing-business reforms are being implemented, which include doing away with excessive compliances and redundant laws. Deregulation, both at the Centre and state level, is being taken up through respective high-level committees.

Public capex is being maintained and expanded, which has led to an improvement in the quality of public expenditure and has the potential to crowd in private investment.

At the same time, policy pushes in strategic areas such as semiconductors, critical minerals and R&D are being undertaken and yielding results. All of this provides a coherent framework for dealing with a more fragmented global order.