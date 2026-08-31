India's April-June GDP growth beats estimates at 7.8%, stays resilient despite Iran war

India's economy grew 7.8 percent in the first (April-June) quarter of 2026-27, beating expectations and signalling resilience despite concerns that the Iran war and resulting global economic uncertainty could weigh on growth.

The first-quarter growth, however, slowed from the 8.6 per cent expansion recorded in the previous quarter. It was nevertheless significantly higher than the 7 per cent growth forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the quarter.

The latest data also keeps India as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with domestic economic activity holding up despite heightened geopolitical risks, volatile energy markets and concerns over inflation and global demand.

The Q1 growth rate compares with 6.9 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2025-26, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that achieving the growth was a "herculean feat".

"India's exemplary GDP growth of 7.8% during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat," he wrote in an X post.

He further said India "bloomed", crediting the collective strength of people. "Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed...yet again!"