MSIL increases capex, to invest Rs 77,500 crore by FY31

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, is increasing its capital expenditure by 40% to Rs 14,000 crore in financial year 2027 (FY27) and plans to invest Rs 77,500 crore through FY31. The carmaker would also be launching seven new vehicles in the coming years.

“Regarding the capex side for FY 26-27, we have planned a 40% jump in capex expenditure in a single year, from around Rs 10,000 crore last year to Rs 14,000 crore this year. Cumulatively, during FY 26-27 to FY30-31, we have planned a capex of Rs 77,500 crore,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of MSIL while responding to queries from shareholders during the company’s 45th annual general meeting (AGM).

Last year, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of MSIL, had stated that the company would invest Rs 70,000 crore in the next five to six years in India.

As per Takeuchi, major allocations of the planned capex would go towards capacity expansion, new model development, research and development (R&D), plant maintenance, marketing and sales infrastructure, carbon reduction measures and logistics.

MSIL has reached an annual installed production capacity of 29 lakh units following the commissioning of its fourth plant at Hansalpur, Gujarat, and second plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana. The carmaker aims to increase capacity from 29 lakh units to 40 lakh units.

To the question regarding E20 fuel compatibility, Takeuchi said, "I would like to assure that all of our current ongoing products are E20 compatible products. Actually, we have improved our compatibility with ethanol from the production year 2008. So after 2008, all of our products are E20 compatible."

On increasing share in the SUV segment, Takeuchi said that the company will introduce 10 new SUVs in the next five years to improve market share in the SUV space. He added that along with new launches in the small car space, they will further improve their overall market share in the Indian market.

The MD also hinted at a potential smaller EV in its portfolio. “As the infrastructure of EV charging will be ready in India, we will add a smaller EV in our portfolio," said Takeuchi.