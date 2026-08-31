ONGC plans ₹1 lakh crore investment to drill 87 wells by 2031

“We will get some incentive from the government under the ₹84,000-crore scheme approved by the Cabinet last month. But the company will invest around ₹20,000 crore of its own in Samudra Manthan,” Singh said.



“This is a huge area for India,” Singh said, highlighting the potential of deep-water resources and pointing to Brazil’s success in producing oil and gas from offshore fields.



Deep-water exploration is expensive and requires large investments, Singh said. The company is therefore increasing drilling activity to collect more geological data and get a clearer picture of India’s offshore oil and gas resources.



“We should be able to get very good data for three-four years and drill a good number of wells to reach a conclusion about how much we have and how much we don’t have,” he said.



Singh said technology was no longer a major challenge for deep-water exploration. ONGC has already started drilling activities and plans to increase its drilling capacity.



The company is also looking to work with international firms to strengthen its expertise. Singh said ONGC had signed an agreement with Shell and was open to partnerships for technical expertise, commercial support or both.



However, the success of deep-water projects will depend on the size of oil and gas discoveries and whether they are commercially viable, Singh said.



The government has approved the ₹84,000-crore Samudra Manthan scheme to accelerate deep-sea exploration and increase domestic oil and gas production. According to the Petroleum Ministry, the scheme is expected to add more than 600 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) to India’s hydrocarbon reserves.



The scheme is projected to increase annual domestic oil and gas production by 10-15 MTOE, with the potential to reach 20 MTOE at peak production.