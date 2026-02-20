Budget measures, trade deals, benign inflation set stage for boost to growth: RBI governor Malhotra

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra, who chairs the rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC), has said that despite global investors remaining nervous and financial markets volatile, the domestic growth drivers are firing from almost all cylinders. He added that the growth outlook remains robust with benign inflation and a growth-supportive budget along with trade deals.

According to the minutes of the February 4-6 monetary policy meeting released by the RBI Friday, it was decided to leave the repo rate unchanged in a unanimous vote and also maintain the neutral policy stance, though the external member Ram Singh wanted it to be accommodative.

Lauding the growth-supportive measures in budget 2027, Malhotra said, “These steps will further boost growth and the US, EU trade deals have improved the external sector outlook. In fact, the country is in a similar or a tad better position than the last policy.”

"Despite escalating geopolitical tensions and increasing trade frictions posing huge challenges, global growth, supported by a surge in technology-related investments, conducive fiscal and monetary policies, and accommodative financial conditions, is expected to be marginally higher in 2026.

“Inflation outcomes may remain divergent across countries; accordingly, central banks are likely to tread dissimilar policy paths while approaching the end of their easing cycles. In the backdrop of large fiscal stimulus and geopolitical uncertainty, global investor sentiments are nervous and financial markets remain volatile," said Malhotra, according to the minutes released Friday.

"Global growth is expected to be marginally higher in 2026. Given the present state of domestic economy and its outlook, buoyant growth and benign inflation, the current policy rate is appropriate," Malhotra said further.

Deputy governor Poonam Gupta who is in charge of the monetary policy department said, "GDP growth is turning out to be quite robust, the momentum to stay in FY27. Inflation is likely to stay benign across sectors, going into FY27."