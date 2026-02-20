Forex kitty swells to new high, crosses $725 billion mark

MUMBAI: The foreign exchange reserves have climbed sharply to a new record level in the week to February 13, rising by $8.663 billion to $725.727 billion, the Reserve Bank has said.

The latest increase follows a decline of $6.711 billion in the previous reporting week, when the reserves slipped to $717.064 billion. The earlier peak of $723.774 billion was recorded in the week to January 30.

A major contributor to the rise is the spike in the foreign currency assets, which form the largest portion of the reserves. These increased by $3.55 billion to $573.603 billion during the week, according to the Reserve Bank data released Friday.

The foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, reflect the valuation impact of movements in major global currencies such as the euro, pound and yen that are part of reserve holdings.