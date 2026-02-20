Livspace cuts 1,000 jobs as it shifts to AI-led model

BENGALURU: KKR-backed home interiors platform Livspace has laid off at least 1,000 employees, around 12% of its workforce, in the last six months, as it moves to replace several manual roles with artificial intelligence systems.

The Bengaluru-based company previously had about 8,000 employees. The job cuts have affected teams across design, sales, operations and marketing.

A company spokesperson confirmed the changes, saying: “At Livspace, we’ve always been a technology-first company. As we look at the next phase of our growth, we are fundamentally reorganising our internal operations to become an AI-native agentic organisation.”

The spokesperson added, “To be clear, this isn't a reactive cost-cut. It’s a strategic reallocation of resources… This hasn't been a sudden, singular event. Rather, it has been a measured, phased transition involving approximately 12% of our workforce.”