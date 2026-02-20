Ola Electric sees wealth erosion of Rs 57,000 crore from peak level, m-cap now below Rs 12,000 crore

Ola Electric Mobility, led by entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal, has become one of India’s biggest public market wealth destroyers lately. The EV company, which once drew parallels with Elon Musk’s Tesla, has seen Rs 57,000 crore being wiped out from its peak market cap as shares plunge to fresh lows in every session.

When Ola Electric’s shares peaked at Rs 157.53 on August 20, 2024 (weeks after listing), its valuation soared to around Rs 69,000 crore. But a rout in share prices amid falling sales and mounting losses has since slashed m-cap to below Rs 12,000 crore.

Shares of Ola Electric hit another all-time low of Rs 26.34 on Friday and closed 3.5% lower at Rs 26.58. At close, m-cap stood at Rs 11,724 crore. The fresh fall came amid reports that the company is planning a significant scale-down of its physical retail footprint in response to cooling demand.

In the past six months, the stock has plummeted more than 50% and from its all-time peak, it is now down by more than 83%. The ongoing weakness in shares can be attributed to falling sales, a sharp decline in market share, CEO and founder Aggarwal reducing stake and brokerages cutting the share price target after a weak Q3.

Analysts have a very bearish stance on Ola Electric with a consensus "Sell" rating. Domestic brokerage Emkay Global slashed its target price to Rs 20 while citing concerns over the company’s survival amid sharp operational deterioration. Kotak Securities has also given a target price of Rs 20 per share and said that Ola Electric’s results were below expectations.