Over 80 countries likely to sign Delhi Declaration at India AI Impact Summit 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Over 80 countries are likely to sign the Delhi Declaration at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
Addressing the media, the minister said that over 70 countries have already signed the declaration and the number could cross 80 by Saturday, the last day of the summit. The final draft will be released on Saturday along with the full list of signatories. Meanwhile, official sources said that the UK and the US have also signed the declaration.
"I would also like to share with you that the action summit, the previous one, had about 60 signatories in the final declaration. We have already crossed 70. We believe that it will cross 80. All the major countries have already signed," Vaishnaw said at the summit.
“We also have a lot of investment pledges… I think the number is growing each day. It has already crossed $250 billion dollars for infra related investments and $20 billion dollars for venture capital and deep tech commitments. This is a very important sign for us. The numbers are important, but what is important is that the world has confidence in India's role,” said Vaishnaw.
The minister added that the AI Impact Summit has been a grand success on multiple fronts. He said that over five lakh visitors attended the exhibition. For the first time, major AI industry leaders stood on the same stage and reached a consensus on establishing AI guardrails. He further said that the government will soon begin work on the AI Mission 2.0, which will be bigger than AI Mission 1.0.
“Many of the goals we had set for ourselves in mission 1.0 are on the verge of getting completed and many of them have actually been exceeded. We wanted about 10,000 GP U's. We have 38,000 already and another 20,000 are going to be launched very soon,” Vaishnaw said.