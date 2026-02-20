Over 80 countries likely to sign Delhi Declaration at India AI Impact Summit 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Over 80 countries are likely to sign the Delhi Declaration at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Addressing the media, the minister said that over 70 countries have already signed the declaration and the number could cross 80 by Saturday, the last day of the summit. The final draft will be released on Saturday along with the full list of signatories. Meanwhile, official sources said that the UK and the US have also signed the declaration.

"I would also like to share with you that the action summit, the previous one, had about 60 signatories in the final declaration. We have already crossed 70. We believe that it will cross 80. All the major countries have already signed," Vaishnaw said at the summit.