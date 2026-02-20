State Bank of India in talks with Japanese banks for acquisition financing after RBI nod

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India with a business of over Rs 103 trillion as of December, is talking to Japanese banks for collaboration in acquisition financing which the regulator RBI has just allowed, chairman CS Setty has said.

The bank has a war chest of about Rs 94,000 crore for this, the chairman said further, adding “the bank will be going to board soon for sops, pricing etc..”

“Given Japanese banks experience in funding acquisitions, we are keen to collaborate with them,’” he said without offering more details. Setty had earlier said when the draft direction on acquisition financing was released that it would be based under a special wing of the bank’s I-banking arm-SBI Capital Markets.

The chairman was speaking on the sidelines of the 78th AGM of the industry lobby IBA which was attended by DFS secretary M Nagarani and who asked banks to look at offering loans to small business at the same rate they lend to large companies.

On February 13 the RBI issued the final guidelines allowing up to 75% bank funding of M&As, up from 70% in the draft norms and also allowed such funding to both listed and unlisted companies which was also a change from the draft which allowed only listed companies.

In the final directions the central bank also stated that banks will be allowed to fund promoters' stake while they set up new companies.

"Total bank financing shall not exceed 75% of the acquisition value, as independently assessed by the bank," the central bank said, adding the new facility will be available for banks and companies from April 1.

The move opens up a large funding avenue for banks as the annual M&A funding is valued at around $40 billion.

The remaining 25% of the deal value should be arranged by the acquiring company using its own funds, which may include internal accruals or fresh equity, it said.