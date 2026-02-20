Tata Motors enters BaaS space with Punch as it bids for ICE-EV price parity

MUMBAI: Tata Motors has launched an updated version of its popular entry level EV, the Punch, offering battery-as-a-service (Baas) for the first time, as the country’s largest EV maker eyes price parity with ICE equivalents.

The sub-compact electric SUV is now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.69 lakh for the base model, with the price tag going up to Rs 12.6 lakh for the topend model. The price goes down to Rs 6.49 lakh under the BaaS financing model where the battery EMI is fixed at Rs 2.6/km, Tata Motors PV and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility managing director Shailesh Chandra said at the launch of the car here Friday.

At Rs 9.69 lakh, the Punch is the cheapest car in the EC space.

In a significant move, the company is offering life-time warranty for the battery, which is an industry first.

On bringing price parity with ICE models, Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Motors PV, told TNIE that they are working towards the same across all models.

“When you compare CNG Punch AMT with an EV Punch, it is at the same price. We have to look at CNG because these are people who want alternate fuels. And electric vehicle does not have gear. It is like automatic transmission. So, we should look at AT version of the CNG Punch and the Punch EV will be same price,” Srivatsa said.

Currently, larger battery size, over 350 km range, fast charging, unlimited warranty, are all being offered by above Rs 15 lakh EVs. "For example, our own Harrier Nexon and Curvv adoption is very strong there. With the Punch, now we are unlocking all of this," he added.