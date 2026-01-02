`85 lakh cr projects reviewed by PRAGATI; 382 directly by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself reviewed 382 of the most complex infrastructure projects in the last 10 years under the PRAGATI (Proactive Governance and Timely Implementation) programme, cabinet secretary TV Somanathan informed the media on Friday. As many as 2,958 issues were resolved out of the 3,187 raised related to these projects.

“On average, one complex issue has been resolved every working day,” Somanathan said as he briefed the outcomes of the 50th meeting under PRAGATI chaired by the PM.

Sector-wise, among the projects reviewed by the Prime Minister, 114 relate to roads and highways, 109 to railways, and 54 to power, which is why the respective Secretaries are present here today.

PRAGATI is a technology-based platform for project monitoring, scheme review, and grievance redressal, built on active collaboration between central ministries and state governments. So far, PRAGATI has covered over 3,300 projects worth ₹85 lakh crore. The programme also reviewed 195 private projects worth Rs 10.57 lakh crore at various levels. Only projects over Rs 500 crore are taken for review under PRAGATI.

According to Somanathan, over the last decade, capital expenditure has increased dramatically, from Rs 4.26 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 15.53 lakh crore in 2025–26, including central government and CPSE spending — an increase of 3.6 times. “However, allocating money alone is not enough; effective implementation is critical. Without PRAGATI, it would have been extremely difficult to actually spend this enhanced capital outlay on the ground,” he said.

He highlighted three key projects – Jammu-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail Link, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra – which were brought under PRAGATI to expedite these projects.