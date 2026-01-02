`85 lakh cr projects reviewed by PRAGATI; 382 directly by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself reviewed 382 of the most complex infrastructure projects in the last 10 years under the PRAGATI (Proactive Governance and Timely Implementation) programme, cabinet secretary TV Somanathan informed the media on Friday. As many as 2,958 issues were resolved out of the 3,187 raised related to these projects.
“On average, one complex issue has been resolved every working day,” Somanathan said as he briefed the outcomes of the 50th meeting under PRAGATI chaired by the PM.
Sector-wise, among the projects reviewed by the Prime Minister, 114 relate to roads and highways, 109 to railways, and 54 to power, which is why the respective Secretaries are present here today.
PRAGATI is a technology-based platform for project monitoring, scheme review, and grievance redressal, built on active collaboration between central ministries and state governments. So far, PRAGATI has covered over 3,300 projects worth ₹85 lakh crore. The programme also reviewed 195 private projects worth Rs 10.57 lakh crore at various levels. Only projects over Rs 500 crore are taken for review under PRAGATI.
According to Somanathan, over the last decade, capital expenditure has increased dramatically, from Rs 4.26 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 15.53 lakh crore in 2025–26, including central government and CPSE spending — an increase of 3.6 times. “However, allocating money alone is not enough; effective implementation is critical. Without PRAGATI, it would have been extremely difficult to actually spend this enhanced capital outlay on the ground,” he said.
He highlighted three key projects – Jammu-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail Link, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra – which were brought under PRAGATI to expedite these projects.
Jammu-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail Link was approved in 1994, had achieved only 40% progress by 2016. After being taken up under PRAGATI, it was commissioned in June 2025. “At its original pace, it would likely have been completed only around 2039,” said the Cabinet Secretary. Similarly, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, approved in 2007, showed zero progress for eight years. After PRAGATI intervention in 2015, it was finally commissioned last week. The Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra, approved in 1997 and reviewed under PRAGATI in 2015, was commissioned in 2018.
In total, 7,735 issues have been taken up under PRAGATI, of which 7,156 have been resolved. Nearly 73% of resolved issues relate to land acquisition, forest and environmental clearances, and right-of-way issues. Despite land acquisition posing as the key challenge, the cabinet secretary said the government has no plans to amend the land acquisition law.
On the issue of quality concerns, Secretary, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Umashankar, said that PRAGATI does not directly audit construction quality, but timely execution helps reduce quality risks. “Delays often lead to cost overruns and compromised quality,” he said.