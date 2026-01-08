SaaS firm Amagi Media fixes Rs 343-361 price-band for its Rs 1,789-crore IPO

The issue, second mainboard issue this year, comprise Rs 816 crore of fresh issue, and the rest from offer for sale by external shareholders who will be selling up to 2.69 crore shares or 12 percent of their 84.7% holding in the company aggregating to Rs 972.6 crore.

The three founder-promoters who together hold 15.3% in the firm are not participating in the OFS, Shekhar Subramanian told reporters here Thursday.

The selling shareholders include PI Opportunities Fund, Accel India, Trudy Holdings, Norwest Venture Partners, Rahul Garg, Rajat Garg, Kollengode Ramanathan Lakshminarayana, Prem Gupta, and Rajesh Ramaiah.

The Bengaluru-based Amagi is backed by marquee investors like Premji Invest, Accel, and Norwest Venture, is valued at over Rs 7,800 crore. Its FY25 revenue stood at Rs 1,162 crore from which it earned a meagre 0.9% in net profit though its gross profit margin is 69%.

The profit in the first half of current fiscal stood at Rs 6.47 crore against a net loss of Rs 66 crore in same period last fiscal and the revenue during this period was Rs 704.8 crore up from from Rs 523.7 crore. In fiscal 2025, it had net loss of Rs 68.7 crore, down from Rs 245 crore in FY24 with revenue coming in at Rs 1,162.6 crore and Rs 879.2 crore respectively.

Azim Premji-owned PI Opportunities Fund is the largest shareholder with 26.55% stake in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that connects media companies to their audiences through cloud-native technology. This follows Accel (15.58%), Norwest Venture Partners (14.23%), and General Atlantic Singapore (8.33%).

The 75% of the offer size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and only 10% for retail investors.

The company had filed the IPO papers in July 2025, and got the Sebi approval in November 2025.

The company intends to spend Rs 550 crore of fresh issue proceeds for expenses towards technology and cloud infrastructure and the remainder funds will be utilised for inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-native SaaS provider offering end-to-end solutions across live production, content preparation, distribution, and monetization in the broadcasting and streaming ecosystem, does not have peers in listed space in the country or abroad in the broadcasting and streaming ecosystem.