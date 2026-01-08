Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal recommits to giving away 75 percent of wealth

The Vedanta founder has previously spoken about his intention to give away most of his wealth during his lifetime, aligning himself with global philanthropic commitments that encourage billionaires to return wealth to society. His renewed statement underscores a continuation of that philosophy, with a sharper sense of urgency following the personal tragedy.

Agarwal indicated that the focus of his philanthropic efforts would remain on core areas such as education, healthcare, nutrition, skill development and women’s empowerment. He said these priorities were critical to breaking cycles of poverty and enabling sustainable growth, particularly in underserved communities across India. Much of this work is expected to be carried out through existing charitable platforms linked to the group and his family foundations.

According to Forbes, Anil Agarwal’s net worth is estimated at about $4.2 billion, or roughly Rs 35,000 crore, as of early 2026. The bulk of his fortune comes from his controlling stake in Vedanta Resources, a diversified natural resources group with operations spanning mining, metals, power, and oil and gas.

Agarwal's recommitment to philanthropy has drawn attention across corporate and social circles, with many viewing it as a reaffirmation of Agarwal’s long-held belief that wealth carries an obligation beyond business success. Over the years, the Vedanta group has expanded its social initiatives alongside its industrial operations, and the renewed pledge is likely to further shape the direction and scale of these efforts.

For Agarwal, it stands as both a tribute to his son’s memory and a statement of purpose at a time of profound personal loss. He said giving back to society would be central to honouring the values his family believed in and ensuring that his wealth contributes to lasting, positive change.