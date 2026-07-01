Car sales remain firm, despite West Asia crisis, high fuel price concerns

Demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) remained strong in the first quarter of financial year 2026-2027, a period which was marked by geopolitical tension in West Asia and a sharp rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices. After recording sales growth of 25% in April and 27% in May, total domestic PV wholesales are likely to have grown by another 25% in June to 4 lakh units in June with the top players Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra leading the charge.

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) sold a total of 200,390 units in June. Domestic PV sales grew by 24% to 147,187 units in June 2026, while Q1FY26 sales came at 525,228 units as against 393,572 units sold in the same quarter last fiscal.

“In June, we had a block shutdown of one week during which there was no production. Despite that, we have achieved the highest ever wholesale thanks to the capacity enhancement of certain lines in Kharkhoda. We sold close to 1,75,000 units in retail...Due to this good performance, our retail market share is also going up. We are expecting our market share to increase by at least 2%,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales

Banerjee attributed the PV industry’s strong performance to three tailwinds: GST 2.0, income tax benefit and repo rate cuts.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) was again the standout performer in June, with its domestic sales rising by 67% to 62,076 units. During Q1, Tata reported sales growth of 45% to 180,166 units, maintaining its second-largest PV player position by selling roughly 6,500 more vehicles than M&M. TMPV’s electric vehicle sales nearly tripled to 14,800 units in June 2026 compared to 5,228 units in June 2025.

Mahindra sold 60,393 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 28% and overall, 61,504 vehicles, including exports. In Q1, Mahindra’s domestic sales grew by 15% to 174,745 units.