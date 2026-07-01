Car sales remain firm, despite West Asia crisis, high fuel price concerns

Demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) remained strong in the first quarter of financial year 2026-2027, a period which was marked by geopolitical tension in West Asia and a sharp rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices. After recording sales growth of 25% in April and 27% in May, total domestic PV wholesales are likely to have grown by another 25% in June to 4 lakh units in June with the top players Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra leading the charge.
Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) sold a total of 200,390 units in June. Domestic PV sales grew by 24% to 147,187 units in June 2026, while Q1FY26 sales came at 525,228 units as against 393,572 units sold in the same quarter last fiscal.
“In June, we had a block shutdown of one week during which there was no production. Despite that, we have achieved the highest ever wholesale thanks to the capacity enhancement of certain lines in Kharkhoda. We sold close to 1,75,000 units in retail...Due to this good performance, our retail market share is also going up. We are expecting our market share to increase by at least 2%,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales
Banerjee attributed the PV industry’s strong performance to three tailwinds: GST 2.0, income tax benefit and repo rate cuts.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) was again the standout performer in June, with its domestic sales rising by 67% to 62,076 units. During Q1, Tata reported sales growth of 45% to 180,166 units, maintaining its second-largest PV player position by selling roughly 6,500 more vehicles than M&M. TMPV’s electric vehicle sales nearly tripled to 14,800 units in June 2026 compared to 5,228 units in June 2025.
Mahindra sold 60,393 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 28% and overall, 61,504 vehicles, including exports. In Q1, Mahindra’s domestic sales grew by 15% to 174,745 units.
Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said that while supply constraints impacted Sierra volumes during the quarter, customer interest and booking momentum remain robust.
“Corrective measures are currently underway to further augment production from select vendors in line with demand and this will progressively enable us to accelerate deliveries from Q2 onward. With a strong order book, exciting products and sustained customer demand, we remain confident about maintaining our growth momentum through the rest of the year,” stated Chandra.
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported domestic sales of 39,635 units in June 2026, a 9.96 per cent decline from 44,024 units in the year-ago period, after a fire at one of its suppliers' manufacturing facilities temporarily disrupted production. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported 7% surge in sales to 31,016 units last month. This includes 28,441 units sold in the domestic market and 2,575 units exported. Kia India, meanwhile, saw its wholesale volumes grow by 19% to 24,552 units.