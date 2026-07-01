Centre reviews WhatsApp username feature amid fraud concerns, may issue notice to Meta

NEW DELHI: The government is closely examining WhatsApp's newly announced username feature amid concerns that it could lead to a rise in online fraud and cybercrime.

Officials said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) may issue a notice to the Meta-owned instant messaging platform if it finds the feature poses risks to digital security.

"The new WhatsApp username feature is a matter of concern, as it has implications for digital security and could facilitate online fraud. We are examining it, and if required, we may even send a notice to the company," a government official said.

WhatsApp recently announced a username feature that will allow users to create a unique username and initiate conversations without sharing their phone number. The company said the move is aimed at strengthening user privacy by enabling people to connect using a username instead of their mobile number.

"WhatsApp is excited to announce the start of global reservations of usernames, a major privacy feature designed to protect the privacy of your phone number," the company said in a statement.

"To control who can message you, you can set up a 'username key', so that anyone messaging you for the very first time via your username will need the key to reach you, adding one more layer of protection for your account. You can change the key at any time," the company said.

Despite these privacy-focused measures, the feature has raised concerns among government officials, cybersecurity experts and users, who argue that it could create new opportunities for impersonation and online scams if adequate safeguards are not put in place.

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo cautioned that the feature could become "a disaster" if WhatsApp fails to build strong anti-abuse mechanisms.

He warned that fraudsters could create usernames closely resembling those of public figures, brands or trusted individuals to deceive users or solicit money.

Cybersecurity experts said the effectiveness of the username system will depend on WhatsApp's ability to prevent impersonation, swiftly detect and remove fraudulent accounts, and educate users on identifying authentic profiles before the feature is rolled out globally later this year.