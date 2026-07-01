Gold, silver prices set for consolidation, carry Q1 losing-streak into Q2

After record three years of consecutive rally, precious metals are set for consolidation, with the metals entering the second quarter of loses on the back of deeper cuts in the first quarter.

While gold lost 12% to close at a 13-year quarterly closing low, silver lost much more at 18% sequentially. Compared with the January 29 peak of $5,600/ounce (28.35 grams) for gold and $127/oz for silver, the losses are much higher in Q2.

On the CME, the yellow metal closed 28% down, from its record peak, on June 30 at $4030.50 while the white metal shed 59.5% at $52.48 an ounce. For gold, this is the worst quarterly performance in 13 years and for silver, this is a four year poor show.

While gold is trading flat at $4,047/oz, silver is down 1% at $59/oz on the first day of trade in the new quarter on Wednesday.

These deep price reversals come after a dream-run of the past two years: gold surged over 65% in 2025, 28% in 2024 and 24% in the year before, while silver climbed 28%, following a 148% surge in 2025 and 22% in 2024 and 19% in the previous year and Q1 marks breaking a five-quarter streak of gains—with the yellow metal losing close to 12% in the June quarter, marking the steepest decline since December 2016, and silver closing 18% down, its sharpest fall since June 2022.