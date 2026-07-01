Tier-2 cities drive growth in India's tech hiring as GCC expansion spreads beyond metros

Hiring activity in India's technology sector is expanding beyond the country's largest cities, with Tier-2 locations recording faster growth than metro markets as global capability centres (GCCs) widen their footprint and employers add engineering, analytics and AI-related roles.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are seeing a larger share of new technology hiring even as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other metro cities continue to account for most job openings.

Online talent and employment platform foundit said Tier-2 cities now account for 15% of GCC hiring and recorded 23% year-on-year growth, almost twice the pace of metro cities. Cities including Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam are attracting investment in engineering, analytics and AI-enabled operations, supported by talent availability and lower attrition than Tier-1 cities.

Xpheno's July 2026 Active Tech Jobs Outlook also pointed to growing hiring outside major cities. Active technology openings in Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations rose 14% from June and were 99% higher than a year earlier, although from a lower base. Metro cities still accounted for 66,000 active technology openings, while Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations accounted for 40,000.

However, Bengaluru still remains the country's largest technology hiring market. foundit said the city accounted for 30% of GCC hiring, followed by Hyderabad at 15%, Pune at 12%, Mumbai at 11%, Chennai at 9% and Delhi NCR at 8%.

Meanwhile, Xpheno estimated Bengaluru would record 24,000 active technology openings in July, ahead of Hyderabad and Delhi NCR with 9,000 openings each, and Pune and Chennai with 6,000 each.