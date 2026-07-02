Banks likely to log 4% QoQ decline in net income in Q1 on flat margins

With the transmission of the repo rate cuts nearly complete across banks, lenders are likely to report muted margin growth in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 as they are forced to offer higher prices to attract deposits given the lag between the loan growth of 17.7% and the 12% incremental deposit mobilisation, according to analysts.

This will have a system-wide net profit growth of annualised 9.6% but a likely decline of 4% sequentially, Motilal Oswal said in first quarter preview Thursday.

“On the profitability front, they estimate net interest incomes to improve by 10.9% on-year and 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) system-wide. Private banks’ net income to grow by 10.1% YoY/fall by 1.7% sequentially while for PSUs net income will grow 9% YoY and likely to decline by 6.6% QoQ. System-wide net income to grow by 9.6% YoY and fall by 4% sequentially,” Motilal analysts said.

According to them, margins (net interest margin) of state-run banks are likely to remain range-bound in the first quarter as the external benchmark-linked loans have largely absorbed the full rate cut impact. Going forward, changes in product mix are likely to be the key driver of yield movements. A few banks have changed the deposit rates already.

Among mid-sized private sector banks, they expect margin expansion for IndusInd Bank, Federal and DCB, while their larger peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are likely to report a marginal decline in NIMs, while Kotak Bank will see moderation and NIMs are likely to decline 13 bps sequentially. Overall margins are likely to remain stable in a narrow range.

Meanwhile, credit growth touched 17.7% (as of June 15) in the reporting quarter led by mid-sized private banks. This higher loan demand is driven by higher working capital demand amid rising input costs; the regulatory shift in focus from LDR to the LCR/NSFR framework, and a surge in corporate borrowings following the rise in bond yields.