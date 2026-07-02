MSIL’s Kharkhoda car plant will be among the world’s largest: Toshihiro Suzuki

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) President Toshihiro Suzuki on Thursday said Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda (Haryana) will be expanded from its current annual production capacity of 500,000 vehicles to 1 million units, making it one of the world’s largest car plants.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, virtually inaugurated the facility on Thursday during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum at New Delhi. At the Forum, PM Modi said that Japan is an important partner of India and the ties between the two nations will get stronger in the times to come.
“Our talks (with Sanae Takeuchi) today covered the full range of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The key issues discussed include technology, innovation, AI, defence and security, pharmaceuticals and more. As far as economic linkages are concerned, our goal is clear…in the next ten years, 10 trillion Yen of Japanese investment into India and doubling the number of Japanese companies in India!” said Modi.
Toshihiro Suzuki of SMC said, “From current capacity of half a million units, the plant will be further scaled to one million units, making it one of the largest car plants in the world. It is a testament to the success of India-Japan partnership and ‘Make in India’ initiative.”
He added, “Over the years, India’s importance has grown significantly within the Suzuki Group. Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle, the e VITARA, is manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, for exports to 100 countries globally. Thanks to exports of Made in India cars, Suzuki has become the largest car importer in Japan, one of the most demanding automobile markets.“
At full capacity of one million units per annum, the Kharkhoda facility will also be a key contributor to MSIL’s ambition to reach four million units per annum in production capacity. The projected total investment at the facility will be Rs 35,000 crore, creating over 21,000 jobs, according to a statement by the company.
At present, Maruti Suzuki has four manufacturing facilities - three in Haryana and one in Gujarat. At present, these facilities roll out about 26.5 lakh vehicles annually. This number will hit 29 lakh units this fiscal after the commissioning of the fourth production plant in Hansalpur.
The Kharkhoda facility commenced production at the first plant in February 2025 with an annual production capacity of 250,000 units. A second 250,000-unit production line became operational earlier this year, taking the facility’s installed capacity to 500,000 vehicles annually.