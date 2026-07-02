MSIL’s Kharkhoda car plant will be among the world’s largest: Toshihiro Suzuki

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) President Toshihiro Suzuki on Thursday said Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda (Haryana) will be expanded from its current annual production capacity of 500,000 vehicles to 1 million units, making it one of the world’s largest car plants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, virtually inaugurated the facility on Thursday during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum at New Delhi. At the Forum, PM Modi said that Japan is an important partner of India and the ties between the two nations will get stronger in the times to come.

“Our talks (with Sanae Takeuchi) today covered the full range of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The key issues discussed include technology, innovation, AI, defence and security, pharmaceuticals and more. As far as economic linkages are concerned, our goal is clear…in the next ten years, 10 trillion Yen of Japanese investment into India and doubling the number of Japanese companies in India!” said Modi.

Toshihiro Suzuki of SMC said, “From current capacity of half a million units, the plant will be further scaled to one million units, making it one of the largest car plants in the world. It is a testament to the success of India-Japan partnership and ‘Make in India’ initiative.”