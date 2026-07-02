Two-wheeler sales momentum continues in Q1 after record FY26 

According to Hero, the sales momentum was driven by broad-based demand across its core, premium and scooter segment including ICE and EVs. Experts cite two-wheeler sales growth to GST reduction in September 2025, resilient rural market and growing demand electric vehicles. Electric two-wheeler registration crosses the five lakh mark for the first time in Q1 to 523,548 units, up 68% from 311,857 units in the same quarter last year.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 16.11 lakh units in Q1FY26, up 17% y-o-y. Domestic sales grew 15% to 14.13 lakh units while exports surged 36% to 1.98 lakh units. In June 2026, HMSI recorded 23% jump in total sales to 5.28 lakh units.

Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “While we remain mindful of the dynamic market environment, we will continue to focus on consistent execution of our business priorities. With our strong product portfolio and widespread dealer network, we aim to progress towards sustainable growth going forward.”

TVS Motor Company’s (TVSM) two-wheeler sales grew by 27% to 15.64 Lakh units in Q1FY27 as against 12.32 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. In June, two-wheelers registered a growth of 47% to 565,417 units. EVs registered an exponential growth with sales of 48,537 units in June 2026, as against 14,400 units in June 2025.

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales, including exports, grew 30% y-o-y to 389,395 units in June. In Q1 (April-June) of FY27, total two-wheeler sales rose 29% year-on-year to 12.22 lakh units from 9.49 lakh units in the corresponding quarter of FY26, the company said. Total domestic sales during the first quarter grew by 9% to 5.87 lakh units, while exports surged 52% to 6.36 lakh units.

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, recorded total sales of 114,032 motorcycles in June 2026, up 27% y-o-y. During the full Q1, sales grew by 24% to 330,427 units. “Our overall sales continued their growth trend with strong traction for our updated product portfolio across markets...Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about sustaining our momentum in the upcoming months,” said B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield.