Adani Enterprises upsizes QIP to Rs 15,000 crore after issue draws about 3.8 times demand

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises Ltd has increased the size of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to Rs 15,000 crore from the initially planned Rs 10,000 crore after the share sale attracted bids worth about Rs 38,000 crore, according to people familiar with the matter.

The offering, launched on Thursday, was subscribed about 3.8 times the original base issue size, with demand led primarily by long-only institutional investors, they said.

Investors in the offering included global asset managers and financial institutions such as Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and Nomura. Domestic participants included HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund.

Demand was sufficient to cover the enlarged Rs 15,000 crore issue within 48 hours of the roadshow, with several investors seeking larger allocations than were ultimately available, they added.

The strong response comes even as investors continue to monitor legal proceedings in the United States involving Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.