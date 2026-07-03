Cola-veri as new entrant shakes up duopoly in soft drinks market

NEW DELHI: Kolkata-based ITC has opened a new front in India’s famed cola wars, traditionally waged by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. The Indian company’s latest coconut-based carbonated drink has reignited interest in the country’s soft drinks market, currently dominated by the two US giants that control nearly 90% of the market.

Reliance Industries-owned desi brand Campa Cola, a distant third player, has been unable to make inroads into this highly entrenched market. ITC’s entry will add another layer of competition but may not disrupt the market.

According to sources, ITC’s B Natural Coconut Cola lacks the conventional ‘fizz’ needed to make significant headway in the fiercely contested cola segment. Interestingly, ITC is not trying to compete with established cola brands; instead, it wants to create an entirely new category by blending coconut water with cola flavour. The drink is positioned as a healthier alternative, with lower calories and no added sugar.

Industry executives point out that ITC has stayed away from the aggressive price wars. B Natural Coconut Cola is priced at `60 for a 250 ml can, compared with `38 for a 300 ml can of Coca-Cola.