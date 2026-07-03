India’s middle, slightly affluent class to account for 93% of consumption by 2036: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India's middle-class and slightly affluent class will account for 93% of the country's consumption by 2036 due to the tax relief and welfare measures implemented by the government that have aided to boost the spending capacity of the population.

During her address at the Rencontres Économiques d’Aix-en-Provence, a major economic forum, at Aix-Marseille University, France, Sitharaman said, “By 2036, on the back of several of these measures, we believe that 93% of all spending in India will come from the middle-class or the slightly affluent consumers. And again this middle class is not concentrated in our metropolitan cities.”

She emphasised that the wealth distribution in India has gone beyond the metropolitan cities and the middle-class emerging across cities are just a beneficiary of growth but the engine of growth. It is their consumption which is making the economy grow.

Citing OECD projections, she said India is expected to bypass China in terms of the size of its middle-class population between 2030 and 2035. She said about 31% of India's population currently belongs to the middle class, which has expanded at an average annual rate of 6.3% since 1995.