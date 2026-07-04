India, Israel bilateral investment agreement comes into force; makes tighter dispute settlement rules

The agreement contains a comprehensive tax carve-out, limiting the scope for investors to challenge tax measures through international arbitration. Except in cases involving allegations of expropriation, taxation measures are generally excluded from the treaty's dispute settlement mechanism. The treaty also requires investors to comply with all applicable tax laws, regulations and administrative guidelines of the host country.

On dispute settlement, investors must first seek to resolve disputes through consultations and are required to exhaust domestic legal remedies before initiating international arbitration. An investor must file a claim before the host country's courts or administrative authorities within one year of becoming aware of the disputed measure and the resulting loss. International arbitration can be initiated only after the domestic proceedings have concluded or after five years have elapsed, whichever is earlier. The agreement also lays down detailed eligibility criteria and disclosure requirements for arbitrators to ensure their independence and impartiality.

The BIA further bars arbitration where an investment has been made through fraud, corruption, money laundering or other illegal means. It also prevents arbitral tribunals from reviewing decisions of domestic courts, adjudicating pure contractual disputes or determining the legality of a government's actions under its domestic law. In addition, the treaty prohibits third-party funding of investor-state arbitration, a provision aimed at discouraging speculative claims.

The treaty includes a strong essential security exception, under which either government may take measures it considers necessary to protect its national security interests. Such decisions are expressly made non-justiciable, meaning arbitral tribunals cannot review a country's decision to invoke the security exception, even in compensation claims.

The agreement will come into force 30 days after both countries complete their respective domestic legal procedures. It will remain valid for an initial period of 10 years, after which it will continue until terminated by either party through a one-year written notice.

Importantly, investments made before termination will continue to enjoy treaty protection for another 10 years under a sunset clause.

The agreement was signed on behalf of India by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart. In the event of any divergence in interpretation, the English text of the agreement will prevail.