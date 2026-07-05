Adani Defence to invest Rs 2,500 crore in missile manufacturing ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Defence & Aerospace on Sunday announced a Rs 2,500-crore investment to establish what it claims will be South Asia's largest private-sector missile manufacturing ecosystem at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, marking a major expansion of the group's presence in India's defence manufacturing sector.

The project, for which the foundation stone was laid on Sunday, will integrate missile system manufacturing with the production of critical inputs such as composite propellant and Trinitrotoluene (TNT) at a single location. The company said this would create India's first backward-integrated private-sector missile manufacturing capability.

Adani Defence said the facility is expected to generate around 5,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs while creating opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region. The company said the investment would strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as an emerging defence manufacturing hub.

According to the company, the integrated facility will bridge a key gap in India's defence supply chain by combining system integration with the production of critical materials required for missile manufacturing, enabling the large-scale production of indigenous missile systems for the Indian Armed Forces.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the investment would reinforce Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a preferred destination for strategic manufacturing, while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the project would create high-quality employment and help build a strong industrial ecosystem in the Shivpuri-Guna region.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the project would bring missile system integration and production of critical materials under one roof, strengthening India's defence preparedness and supporting the country's self-reliance goals.

The company said the facility will deploy advanced manufacturing technologies, automated production systems and globally benchmarked safety standards, enabling it to support multiple missile programmes simultaneously. Besides catering to the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, the facility will also be designed to serve trusted international partners.

The investment comes as several indigenous missile programmes developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) move towards production following successful trials conducted in partnership with Adani Defence. These include the NGARM, Rudram-II, Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR), Long-Range Glide Bomb 'Gaurav' and the Tactical Autonomous Reconnaissance and Attack (TARA) system.

Adani Defence has been expanding its footprint in Madhya Pradesh since 2020 through its small arms manufacturing facility in Gwalior, which supplies pistols, carbines, assault rifles and light machine guns to the Indian Armed Forces.