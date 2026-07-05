What new EPF rules mean for your retirement savings

The Centre has notified a new Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, replacing the seven-decade-old 1952 framework that governed retirement savings for India's salaried workforce. The new rules, which took effect from June 29, 2026, introduce sweeping changes to withdrawals, nominations, claim settlements and employer compliance. We enlist some of the important ones for you.

Easier access to PF savings

The biggest relief for employees is ease of premature withdrawals.

The new scheme replaces the earlier maze of withdrawal limits with a single concept — the Eligible Member Balance, defined as the total PF balance after maintaining a mandatory minimum balance equal to 25% of total contributions, including employer and employee contributions and interest.

After completing 12 months of membership, subscribers can withdraw up to 100% of their Eligible Member Balance for specified purposes. Withdrawals for medical treatment of self or family can be made any number of times, while members can withdraw up to 10 times during their career for education and five times each for marriage, or for buying, constructing or renovating a house. Employees leaving service before completing a year can also withdraw their eligible balance.

Retirement and interest rules

The rules for final settlement remain largely unchanged. Full withdrawal is permitted after retirement at 55 years of age, permanent disability, migration abroad for employment or settlement, or retrenchment. Members suffering from tuberculosis, leprosy or cancer continue to be treated as permanently incapacitated.

The government will continue to notify the annual EPF interest rate. A new safeguard ensures that if the interest rate in the year of withdrawal is lower than the previous year's rate, the difference will be credited as a bonus, protecting members from losing returns because of timing.