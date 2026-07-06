Banks, softer crude lift markets; Sensex jumps 428 points

Indian equity markets ended Monday's session on a firm note, extending their recent rally as investors welcomed strong first-quarter business updates from leading private sector banks, while softer crude oil prices, favourable monsoon conditions and sustained foreign institutional inflows continued to underpin market sentiment. The gains reflected growing optimism that domestic economic fundamentals remain resilient despite lingering global uncertainties.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 428 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 78,192. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 152 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 24,423. Both indices recorded their fourth straight session of gains, with buying interest concentrated in banking, financial and select consumer-oriented stocks.

The banking sector emerged as the biggest driver of the day's rally after several lenders reported encouraging business updates for the April-June quarter. HDFC Bank led the gains after announcing healthy growth in advances and deposits, reinforcing investor confidence in the country's largest private sector lender. Axis Bank also moved higher after reporting robust loan growth, signalling sustained credit demand across retail and corporate segments. In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank came under pressure after its quarterly update pointed to relatively slower growth in loans and deposits, prompting investors to book profits in the stock.

Market participants viewed the banking updates as an encouraging start to the corporate earnings season, with expectations that healthy credit growth and improving asset quality will continue to support the sector's profitability. Banking and financial stocks consequently accounted for a significant share of the day's gains and lifted the broader indices.

"Indian equity markets began the week on a positive note, supported by subdued crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions and growing expectations of a less hawkish monetary policy stance from the US Federal Reserve. The rally was broad-based, with real estate, oil & gas, automobiles and consumer durables emerging as the top-performing sectors, each advancing around 1% during the session, as buying interest remained widespread across the market," said R Ponmudi, CEO, Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.