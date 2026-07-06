Dabur to accelerate premiumisation, digital push and pursue M&A: Mohit Burman

Dabur India expects India's resilient consumption story and rising consumer aspirations to continue supporting long-term growth for the FMCG sector, with the company planning to accelerate premiumisation, expand its presence in digital and quick commerce channels, and pursue strategic acquisitions, Chairman Mohit Burman said in his letter to shareholders.

Burman said changing consumer preferences are creating new growth opportunities, with customers increasingly seeking products that align with their lifestyles, aspirations and well-being. In response, Dabur has expanded into premium offerings, new-age product formats and digital-first channels while strengthening its presence across e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

Outlining the company's strategic priorities, Burman said Dabur will continue strengthening its core business, invest in innovation and accelerate premiumisation, unlock new growth opportunities in e-commerce and quick commerce, reinvent its go-to-market strategy through Project Saksham, drive disciplined cost optimisation under Project Samriddhi, leverage digital capabilities across the value chain, and explore strategic mergers and acquisitions for portfolio diversification and growth acceleration.

He further says said the company has already taken steps to prepare for the next phase of growth by launching Dabur Ventures and acquiring a minority stake in direct-to-consumer luxury skincare company RAS Beauty Pvt Ltd., combining its Ayurveda heritage with emerging consumer preferences.

He also highlighted investments in future-ready capabilities, including a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Dabur's Information Technology GCC is already operational and is driving enterprise systems, artificial intelligence, data analytics and business transformation, while a Digital Marketing GCC is being set up to strengthen consumer engagement through AI-led insights, marketing technology and data-driven execution.