Indian IT firms expected to begin FY27 with slow Q1 as macro, AI and deal delays weigh

Indian IT services companies are expected to report a slow start to FY27 as macroeconomic uncertainty, weaker discretionary spending, delays in large deal decisions and growing AI-related pressures affect revenue growth during the June quarter, according analysts.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its first-quarter results on July 9, followed by HCLTech on July 13, Wipro on July 16 and Infosys on July 23.

Brokerages expect most tier-I companies to report flat to negative sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms. HDFC Securities expects first-quarter growth for tier-I firms to range between -1.3% and 1.1%, while Kotak Institutional Equities estimates growth of between -1% and 1% for the largest IT companies.

Analysts said the demand environment remains weak as clients continue to delay spending decisions. They also pointed to increasing competition, AI-led pricing pressure and a shift in technology spending towards frontier AI and AI infrastructure companies.

ICICI Securities expects TCS to post 0.3% sequential constant currency revenue growth. The brokerage said delays in converting total contract value into revenue have affected growth across sectors because of weak macro conditions linked to the ongoing West Asia war. It expects the banking, financial services and insurance business to support growth through the execution of two large deals secured earlier.

TCS announced nine large deals during the quarter, including an agreement with Swedish industrial engineering company SKF for an AI-led business transformation. ICICI Securities expects quarterly deal bookings of between $9 billion and $11 billion. It also expects EBIT margin to decline by 150 basis points because of the annual wage hike, AI investments and higher sales and marketing spending, partly offset by currency movements.