Microsoft to cut 4,800 jobs, overhaul Xbox division amid AI-driven restructuring

WASHINGTON: Microsoft said Monday it was eliminating about 4,800 jobs -- roughly two percent of its global workforce -- in a cost-cutting move that will deliver a sweeping restructuring of its struggling Xbox gaming division.

The cuts include the deepest overhaul in Xbox's history, with approximately 3,200 gaming jobs to be shed over the coming fiscal year, four game studios being spun off or sold, and a fifth entering a review process that could lead to closure, the company said.

The announcement is the latest in a string of mass layoffs by the technology giant as it spends massive amounts of money to stay in the artificial intelligence race, with companies investing tens of billions of dollars in AI-ready data centers and computing power.

"Our business is changing because the world around it is changing," Amy Coleman, Microsoft's executive vice president, wrote in a memo to all employees.

"Companies don't get to choose whether their industry changes; they only get to choose whether they change with it."

Coleman said the layoffs fell mostly within Microsoft's commercial business and Xbox.

She said the eliminated roles were "not being replaced by AI," but acknowledged that automation is reshaping how work is done across the company.

On the commercial side, she said the cuts would build on Microsoft's $2.5 billion push, announced last week, to embed 6,000 engineers with major clients to accelerate AI adoption.

At Xbox, CEO Asha Sharma told employees in a separate memo that 1,600 positions were being cut immediately, with the rest to follow through fiscal year 2027.

Xbox has been through successive rounds of cuts since Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2024 after a long review process by regulators over competition concerns.