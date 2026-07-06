Nestlé Business Solutions to open new GCC at Hyderabad

NBS provides end-to-end business solutions, process excellence and digital capabilities to support business growth by improving effectiveness, efficiency and customer experience.



The Hyderabad centre will combine domain expertise with process intelligence, data, AI, automation and digital operations capabilities to enhance performance, resilience and consistency across Nestlé's global operations, while reinforcing India's position as a key talent and capability hub for the company.



Luca Fichera said the Hyderabad GCC reflects Nestlé's confidence in India's talent pool and capabilities, as well as its commitment to building a more agile, scalable and technology-enabled global services network.



"Hyderabad was selected for its strong technology ecosystem, robust infrastructure and growing reputation as one of India's leading global capability destinations. With Hyderabad's strong ecosystem and Genpact's expertise, we are well placed to deliver greater value, consistency and innovation," he said.



Tarun Chopra said the partnership demonstrates how leading global enterprises are reimagining business services as technology-enabled and data-driven operations.



"By combining Nestlé's global scale with Genpact's process intelligence and expertise in data, AI and automation, NBS Hyderabad can become a centre designed to drive consistency, agility and measurable business impact," he said.