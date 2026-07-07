Samsung expects 1,800% operating profit leap on AI boom

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics forecast Tuesday a massive 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, buoyed by sustained AI-driven demand for memory chips.

The world's largest memory chipmaker estimated April-June operating profit at 89.4 trillion won ($58.4 billion) -- up 1,810 percent on-year, a company statement said.

Frenzied global demand for advanced memory chips used in data centres for artificial intelligence has already helped South Korean semiconductor giants post record profits this year.

The boom has also strengthened workers' demands for higher pay, and Samsung avoided a major strike in May after reaching an agreement on bonuses.

Samsung's estimate would be the "largest quarterly operating profit in history", beating that of AI chip titan Nvidia, said Kim Dae-jong, a business administration professor at Sejong University.

"If it can sustain this level of performance, Samsung could become the world's leading manufacturing company," he told AFP.

But Samsung shares fell seven percent in morning trade, with Seoul's benchmark Kospi index also tumbling.

The key question going forward is "how long memory demand will last. Demand is essentially secured through next year, but beyond that, no one really knows," Kim said.

New chip hub

Tuesday's estimate beat market forecasts by 6.2 percent, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, citing its own data firm.

Revenue likely rose 129 percent to 171 trillion won, Samsung said. The company is due to release its final earnings report at the end of the month.

Samsung and domestic rival SK hynix are involved in a public-private investment of 800 trillion won to build a new chip fabrication hub in the country's southwest.