AI boom drives intangible investment to record level: UN

GENEVA: The AI boom has helped drive investments in intangible assets such as software, data and research to a record high in 2025, the United Nations' patent and innovation agency said Wednesday.

These investments, which encompass research and development, software and data, brands, design and organisational know-how, represent a large and growing share of the global economy, the World Intellectual Property Organization said.

Across the 29 economies studied, which account for 57 percent of global GDP, intangible investment "reached an all-time high" of over $10 trillion in 2025, according to WIPO.

The study included the United States, EU nations, Britain, Japan, India as well as other countries. However, China, the world's second-largest economy, was not among the nations covered.

The record figure was detailed in the World Intangible Investment Highlights 2026, which WIPO co-published with the Rome-headquartered Luiss Business School.

Since 2008, intangible investment has grown by 3.5 percent annually in real terms; way ahead of tangible investments, which saw annual growth of just 0.98 percent over the same period, the study said.

"These figures point to a durable structural shift in the composition of investment, with intangible assets playing a growing role in value creation," WIPO said.

The United States accounts for the largest share of intangible investment by far, reaching nearly $5 trillion in 2025.

This was around six times the level in second-placed Japan, with Germany third.

Sweden retains its position as the most intangible-intensive economy, reaching 17.4 percent of GDP in 2025, followed by the United States at 15.6 percent and France at 15.2 percent.

Meanwhile India, Japan and the Philippines recorded the fastest growth, said WIPO.