Cognizant gets interim relief as Bombay High Court declines to restrain use of disputed logo

Cognizant Technology Solutions has secured temporary relief in its trademark and copyright dispute with Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies after the Bombay High Court declined to grant an interim injunction restraining the IT services company from using its disputed hexagonal logo.

Atyati had sought an interim order preventing Cognizant from using the logo, alleging that it infringed its registered trademark and copyright. The High Court rejected the request for interim relief, allowing Cognizant to continue using the logo while the suit proceeds. The court's order does not decide the merits of the case, which will be heard further.

The dispute relates to Atyati's claim that Cognizant's hexagonal logo is deceptively similar to its own registered device mark. Cognizant has denied the allegations and has maintained that its use of the mark is lawful.

Following the order, Cognizant said the ruling reaffirmed its position on the use of the logo. According to the company, the court's decision allows it to continue using the disputed mark pending the final outcome of the case.

The litigation has seen several developments over the past two years. In March 2024, a single judge of the Bombay High Court granted an ex parte injunction restraining Cognizant from using the logo. That order was later vacated after the court held that material facts had not been disclosed at the time the injunction was obtained.

In 2025, a division bench restored the injunction, prompting Cognizant to remove the logo from its website and social media platforms in India. The Supreme Court subsequently set aside the division bench's order, permitting Cognizant to continue using the logo until the High Court decided Atyati's interim injunction application.

The latest order follows the Supreme Court's direction and marks the next stage in the legal proceedings. While Cognizant has obtained interim relief, the trademark and copyright claims raised by Atyati remain pending before the Bombay High Court.