Ford Business Solutions opens new centre in Coimbatore

Ford Business Solutions (FBS) India, Ford Motor Company’s global capability centre (GCC), opened its third unit in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

FBS already has two units in Chennai and Bengaluru, employing over 12,000 people. The FBS Coimbatore unit, situated in SVB Tech Park with 800-seater spread 82,000 square feet, will primarily focus on the company’s accounting for Ford credit – which is financing business, and other business operations. The workspace has been designed to support collaborative and hybrid working, with more than 230 workstations per floor, meeting rooms and boardrooms for team collaboration, focus rooms for uninterrupted work, booth seats for informal conversations, and pantries.

Gangapriya Chakraverti, India site head and managing director, Ford Business Solutions, said, “Our 50% of workforce are into software development, IT, data science and data analytics, and we will continue to grow in these areas.” FBS operates every function of Ford Motor Company from HR, accounting, finance and supply-chain management from India GCC.

Other than India, the company has three other GCCs in Mexico City, Budapest and Bucharest. These units majorly focus on providing solutions to European and Latin American markets. The company started its GCC in India in 1998.

Speaking about the expansion of GCC, Chakraverti said India has really good talent pool, which is helping the company its operations. “We find skilled employees in India for our businesses. Moreover, because it has been operating for over 25 years in India, our employees have deep knowledge about the processes we handle and requirement of our group.”

Keerthana Sampath, Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, said: "Business Solutions' decision to open this centre in Coimbatore is a strong endorsement of Tamil Nadu's standing as a destination for global capability and knowledge-based industries. Ford Business Solutions has been a committed partner to Tamil Nadu for over 25 years, and this expansion to Coimbatore is a further mark of that enduring trust.”