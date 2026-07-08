India's retail GCC ecosystem grows beyond peers, but AI talent shortage key challenge: TeamLease

BENGALURU: India's retail global capability centre (GCC) ecosystem is now 34% larger than the next five global peer markets combined, according to a TeamLease Digital report, even as companies face a shortage of experienced artificial intelligence (AI) talent and increasing competition for specialised skills.

The report, The Retail Pivot: Consumer GCCs Find Their India Edge, said India has 180 retail and consumer GCCs employing around 272,300 professionals, making it the largest retail GCC destination globally. It said India also leads peer markets in AI workforce penetration, with 5-7% of employees working in AI-enabled roles.

Despite the scale, the report said the sector faces a shortage of experienced AI professionals. It found that only 320 professionals with more than eight years of AI experience are available across all 180 retail GCCs, while more than half of the country's retail GCC AI talent is concentrated in Bengaluru.

AI workforce penetration has increased from 2.1% in 2022 to 4.8% in 2025 and is projected to reach 7.2% in 2026.