Mahindra SUVs and CVs to become expensive from July 10

In a setback for car buyers and transporters, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced an average price increase of 2.7% on its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and 2% on its Commercial Vehicle (CV) range, effective July 10, 2026.

“This price increase is attributed mainly to commodity cost escalations. The extent of the price increase will vary across specific products,” said M&M in a statement. The fresh price hike comes after Mahindra increased prices by up to 2.5% for its ICE SUVS and by up 1.6% for its CV range from 6 April 2026.

Mahindra’s SUV range features compact SUVs, rugged off-roaders, and premium electric vehicles. Prices range from Rs 7.28 lakh for the entry-level XUV 3XO to over Rs 30 lakh for premium EVs like the XEV 9e. Its CV portfolio is categorised into SCVs (Small), LCVs/ICVs (Light/Intermediate), HCVs (Heavy), electric three-wheelers, and passenger buses.

Not only Mahindra, but other carmakers and CV companies have also gone for price hikes in recent times due to a rise in input costs.