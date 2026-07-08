Mahindra SUVs and CVs to become expensive from July 10

In a setback for car buyers and transporters, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced an average price increase of 2.7% on its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and 2% on its Commercial Vehicle (CV) range, effective July 10, 2026.
“This price increase is attributed mainly to commodity cost escalations. The extent of the price increase will vary across specific products,” said M&M in a statement. The fresh price hike comes after Mahindra increased prices by up to 2.5% for its ICE SUVS and by up 1.6% for its CV range from 6 April 2026.
Mahindra’s SUV range features compact SUVs, rugged off-roaders, and premium electric vehicles. Prices range from Rs 7.28 lakh for the entry-level XUV 3XO to over Rs 30 lakh for premium EVs like the XEV 9e. Its CV portfolio is categorised into SCVs (Small), LCVs/ICVs (Light/Intermediate), HCVs (Heavy), electric three-wheelers, and passenger buses.
Not only Mahindra, but other carmakers and CV companies have also gone for price hikes in recent times due to a rise in input costs.
Kia India had earlier announced a price revision of up to 2% across its model range, effective 1st July 2026. It stated that the revision is necessitated by rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure.
Mahindra’s competitor, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), last month decided to increase prices of its four-wheelers for the second time in a span of three months. Tata increased prices of its passenger vehicle (PV) portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs), by up to 1.5%, effective 1 July 2026.
“While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these cost increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment. The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained,” said TMPV in a statement.
Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, increased prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026. Hyundai Motor India also increased vehicle prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June.
According to industry sources, prices of essential materials such as steel, plastic and other metals have surged sharply since early March. Steel, non-ferrous metals and plastic prices have surged between 10-30% in the last one year.
The price hike is a setback for car buyers as it comes at a time when retail fuel prices have seen a sharp surge. State-owned oil marketing companies increased petrol prices by 7.8% and diesel prices by 8.6% in May 2026 due to the West Asia crisis,