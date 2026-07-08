Rupee declines 20 paise to 95.16 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee slipped 20 paise to 95.16 against the greenback in early trade on Wednesday as the US launched fresh strikes on Iran after Tehran struck three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up crude oil prices and strengthening the dollar.

A weaker opening in the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.15 against the US dollar before slipping further to 95.16, down 20 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 47 paise to close at 94.96 against the US dollar.

"The rupee opened at 95.15 levels on Wednesday as the dollar index moved higher and Brent crude touched USD 76 levels with most Asian currencies also falling against the dollar," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.08, up 0.06 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.55 per cent at USD 76.05 per barrel in futures trade.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast Brent crude oil price to average USD 74 in the third quarter of 2026, which is USD 27 lower than last month's forecast, Bhansali added.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex tanked 537.83 points to 77,642.89 in early trade, while Nifty was down 163.55 points to 24,235.15.

Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 393.19 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.