Tata Group targets $100 billion from auto biz in five years 

NEW DELHI: Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expects the automotive business, including passenger and commercial vehicles, to grow to $100 billion in the next five years with a capex target of Rs 40,000 crore in the domestic business and about 20 billion British pounds for JLR.

"I want to say that both companies (Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Motors) have got very ambitious targets. The next five years (till FY31) the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles company, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will target a sale of $60 billion with JLR contributing about $45-50 billion and Tata Motors, domestic business, contributing about $15 billion," Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting. The remaining $40 billion will come from the CV business.

He has estimated that the combined profit will be in excess of $5 billion. Chandrasekaran said TMPV will continue to focus on launching products that are aspirational for today's consumer. The company has entered FY27 with confidence, a strong pipeline of new products and powertrains, both in Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles as well as in Jaguar Land Rover, Chandrasekaran said, adding that JLR has a series of launches coming up in the second half of this year.