Costly funds to keep banks’ margin flat to negative in Q1

Though banks are set to log in robust loan growth, along with healthy asset quality in the June quarter, the key profitability metric net interest margins or NIMs have been under pressure for a few years now, will continue to be under strain as their cheaper Casa deposit growth has been widely lagging loan growth, forcing lenders to mop up costly term deposits.

Brokerages see the overall asset quality, at 1.8%, hits a multi-decadal low in the March quarter in terms of gross NPAs and at about 0.20% in terms of net NPAs, even though there are concerns about the assets quality of their unsecured book.

Analysts expect margin pressure to persist as deposit growth continues to trail credit expansion, forcing banks to rely more on higher-cost term and bulk deposits, which comes at average over 6.5%. The increasing share of lower-yielding corporate loans and greater dependence on certificates of deposit issuances are also expected to weigh on margins, they say.

The latest Reserve Bank data show credit grew at 17.7% as of June 15, compared to deposit growth of 12.2%, pushing the system-wide credit deposit ratio to 83.4 from about 75 a year ago, increasing the need for wholesale funding.

The banks’ fund mobilisation is also impact by the regulatory ban on them from accessing the rupee debt market, barring certificates of deposit (CDs) and infra bonds, while in other markets banks are allowed to do so.

The Reserve Bank heavily regulates how much debt over deposits a bank can raise to protect depositors and control monetary policy. The most important reason for this is to ensure financial stability and also to ensure better monetary policy transmission if banks rely too heavily on market debt funds instead of customer deposits, central bank’s interest rate changes do not immediately affect lending rates.